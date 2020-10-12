A viewing deck at Dadar Chowpatty awaits final nod from coastal authority

Mumbai: With a view to adding yet another tourist spot and boost tourism in the financial capital, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) promises tourists and visitors at Dadar Chowpatty an uninterrupted view of the sea and the skyline standing atop a viewing deck planned at the spot. The BMC has tabled a proposal in this regard.

In a meeting held on September, the BMC officials discussed and presented designs of the project to Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) for its approval. The BMC seeking MCZMA's nod to set up a viewing deck resembling a jetty.

According to civic officials, they are planning to build ramps on deck in Dadar Chowpatty to provide accessibility to the differently-abled and senior citizens. It will also be lit up after sundown. The civic body is planning to have electric lamp posts similar to the style of proposed railing that will be put up on the deck.

The said deck is being built over an existing non-functional StormWater Drain (SWD) outfall at the proposed site.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner (G North) Kiran Dighavkar told the Free Press Journal that coastal regulation zone (CRZ) -1 (B) rules apply to the site. “The said SWD outfall which earlier was in use to discharge rainwater from mills in the area, however, mills are now non-functional, hence the SWD outfall remains unused. We have observed that many people sitting on this broken outfall taking selfies which is not safe. Also, we noted that one gets a very scenic view from the proposed site. All norms applicable under CRZ-1 are followed for the project."

Vishakha Raut, a local corporator from Shiv Sena, said, “The stormwater drain was built for the discharge of rainwater from mills in the area. But now with the mills no longer functional, the stormwater drain too has become redundant. We were, therefore, keen on setting up the viewing deck which can become a tourist site by itself. Instead of a defunct SWD, we can provide Mumbaikar's and tourist with a platform from where they can get a beautiful view of the city’s skyline and even the Bandra Worli sealink."

Dighavkar added, "We had submitted the plan to MCZMA in February this year, however, the meeting to discuss the project got delayed as the pandemic hit the city. We’ve sought approval of the authorities. The existing area will have a jetty over it. We are sure the proposed viewing deck will boost tourism in Mumbai,” he said, adding that the design has shown to the MCZMA authorities.