A kind, groundbreaking chef who paved the way for many: Twitter pays tribute to Floyd Cardoz who died of COVID-19

Hundreds of tributes poured in on social media once the news of the death of celebrated chef Floyd Cardoz, who died of COVID-19-related complications on Wednesday.
Cardoz, who opened restaurants such as Bombay Canteen and O-Pedro, recently also opened Bombay Sweetshop, a small confectionery for desserts.
This is what people shared on social media
Cardoz was born on October 2, 1960 in Mumbai and raised in Goa. Cardoz is a trained biochemist but later discovered his passion for cooking. Eventually, he studied at Institute of Hotel Management in India and went on to pursue his further education from Ecole Les Roches Bluche in Switzerland.
After his culniary school, he eventualy moved to New York City.
He is the culinary director at The Bombay Canteen, one of the best in the city and O Pedro, Mumbai. Cardoz's career includes stints at Taj Hotel, oberoi, Lespinasse Restaurant, Beech & Bamboo among others.
He has authored two books - One Spice, Two Spice (2006) and Flavorwalla (2016)- which is quite famous among the hoteliers.
He had also featured in a couple TV shows - Top Chef Masters and Sara's Weeknight Meals. He won the Season 3 of the TV show Top Chef Masters in 2011.
Well, he was quite famous in India and elsewhere. He worked in Manhattan's one of the fine kitchen where he presented Indian cuisine in the city - which was loved by many.
Cardoz and executive Thomas Zacharias of the Bombay Canteen also featured on the Season 2 of Netflix show Ugly Delicious - the episode that shows the beauty of Indian cuisine.
Moreover, Cardoz has also been nominated for James Beard awards during his tenure as one of the best chefs in the industry.
