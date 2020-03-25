Who was Floyd Cardoz? All you know about the towering chef who redesigned Mumbai's food scene

Well, PM Modi while addressing Varanasi via a video conferencing said, coronavirus does not discriminate between rich and poor, and rightly so, on Wednesday, the deadly virus claimed the life of a world renowned Mumbai Chef, Floyd Cardoz.

On Tuesday, a media report said that he had tested positive to the virus and was undergoing medical treatment.

As per a report by Mid-Day, an official statement released by Hunger Inc stated that: "Floyd Cardoz (59 years), currently admitted in hospital in New York, USA, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 18, 2020. As a precautionary measure we have informed the Health Department in Mumbai about the same. We are also reaching out personally to people who have interacted with him during his visit to India, so they can take necessary medical advice should they indicate any symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) and/ or self-quarantine. Floyd Cardoz flew back to New York from Mumbai via Frankfurt on March 8, 2020.”

Before he was tested positive, Cardoz took to Instagram and said, "Sincere apologies everyone. I am sorry for causing undue panic around my earlier post. I was feeling feverish and hence as a precautionary measure, admitted myself into hospital in New York. I was hugely anxious about my state of health and my post was highly irresponsible causing panic in several quarters. I returned to New York on March 8th via Frankfurt."