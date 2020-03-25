Who was Floyd Cardoz? All you know about the towering chef who redesigned Mumbai's food scene

Well, PM Modi while addressing Varanasi via a video conferencing said, coronavirus does not discriminate between rich and poor, and rightly so, on Wednesday, the deadly virus claimed the life of a world renowned Mumbai Chef, Floyd Cardoz.
On Tuesday, a media report said that he had tested positive to the virus and was undergoing medical treatment.
As per a report by Mid-Day, an official statement released by Hunger Inc stated that: "Floyd Cardoz (59 years), currently admitted in hospital in New York, USA, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 18, 2020. As a precautionary measure we have informed the Health Department in Mumbai about the same. We are also reaching out personally to people who have interacted with him during his visit to India, so they can take necessary medical advice should they indicate any symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) and/ or self-quarantine. Floyd Cardoz flew back to New York from Mumbai via Frankfurt on March 8, 2020.”
Before he was tested positive, Cardoz took to Instagram and said, "Sincere apologies everyone. I am sorry for causing undue panic around my earlier post. I was feeling feverish and hence as a precautionary measure, admitted myself into hospital in New York. I was hugely anxious about my state of health and my post was highly irresponsible causing panic in several quarters. I returned to New York on March 8th via Frankfurt."
Later, The Bombay Canteen in an Instagram post confirmed that Cardoz had been tested positive to the virus.
Well, who Floyd Cardoz - the chef who redesigned Mumbai's food scene?
Floyd Cardoz was born on October 2, 1960 in Mumbai and raised in Goa. Cardoz is a trained biochemist but later discovered his passion for cooking. Eventually, he studied at Institute of Hotel Management in India and went on to pursue his further education from Ecole Les Roches Bluche in Switzerland.
After his culniary school, he eventualy moved to New York City.
He is the culinary director at The Bombay Canteen and O Pedro, Mumbai. Cardoz's career includes stints at Taj Hotel, oberoi, Lespinasse Restaurant, Beech & Bamboo among others.
He has authored two books - One Spice, Two Spice (2006) and Flavorwalla (2016)- which is quite famous among the hoteliers.
He had also featured in a couple TV shows - Top Chef Masters and Sara's Weeknight Meals.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)