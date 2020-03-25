Top Mumbai chief Floyd Cardoz, of Bombay Canteen and O' Pedro fame, passes away due to coronavirus

Floyd Cardoz, world renowned Mumbai chef who owned restaurants in Mumbai like Bombay Canteen and O Pedro passed away on Wednesday.

Cardoz, 59, died of COVID-19 infection in a hospital in New York, the sources said.

Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai tweeted: “Tragic news. Floyd Cardoz the world renowned chef - with his own Restaurants in New York - Chez Floyd, then lately Bombay Canteen, O Pedro and restaurants in Bombay and Goa has succumbed to the Corona virus in New Jersey RIP"

Yesterday, a news report stated that he had been tested positive in New Jersey.