Coronavirus update: Mumbai group launches free delivery service for senior citizens

While there is rise in coronavirus cases in Mumbai, a group called Round Table India has launched a free delivery service for senior citizens.
According to a news report by Mumbai Mirror, the group will deliver household materials to senior citizens who are living alone. In a statement, the group has said that elderly people can call or whatsapp them the requirement for regular household materials with thier name, address and contact number.
The group also released area wise contact number list. For Khar West, Vickaash Agarwal: 998073099; Santa Cruz/Vile Parle, Kumar: 9820133503; Andheri East, Amith Dhanraj Bardia: 9320089690; Vashi, Vaibhav Sachdev: 9933676707 and Kamlesh jain: 9820101606; for Sion and Wadala, Ajay Kinger: 8652710275; Worli, Piyush Khemka: 8454067700 and Sunit Aggarwal: 9322277552; Andheri West, Rajesh Jain: 9820236181; Bandra (West), Vishal Mirpuri: 98213 21622; for Dadar and Mahim, Ankit Parekh: 9820050288; Thane, Priyank Agarwal: 9321324242 and for Parel, Manan Soni: 9594088610.
Maharashtra reported four new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the number of cases in the state to 116, the highest in the country so far. The latest cases are from Mumbai. The four are being treated at the municipal Kasturba Hospital in the city.
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 562 on Wednesday while the death toll due to COVID-19 in the country was revised down to nine, according to Health Ministry data.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)