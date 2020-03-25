Coronavirus update: Mumbai group launches free delivery service for senior citizens

While there is rise in coronavirus cases in Mumbai, a group called Round Table India has launched a free delivery service for senior citizens.

According to a news report by Mumbai Mirror, the group will deliver household materials to senior citizens who are living alone. In a statement, the group has said that elderly people can call or whatsapp them the requirement for regular household materials with thier name, address and contact number.

The group also released area wise contact number list. For Khar West, Vickaash Agarwal: 998073099; Santa Cruz/Vile Parle, Kumar: 9820133503; Andheri East, Amith Dhanraj Bardia: 9320089690; Vashi, Vaibhav Sachdev: 9933676707 and Kamlesh jain: 9820101606; for Sion and Wadala, Ajay Kinger: 8652710275; Worli, Piyush Khemka: 8454067700 and Sunit Aggarwal: 9322277552; Andheri West, Rajesh Jain: 9820236181; Bandra (West), Vishal Mirpuri: 98213 21622; for Dadar and Mahim, Ankit Parekh: 9820050288; Thane, Priyank Agarwal: 9321324242 and for Parel, Manan Soni: 9594088610.