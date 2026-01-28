'A Day of Great Sorrow': PM Narendra Modi Mourns Ajit Pawar’s Death At NCC Rally In Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who was killed in a tragic aircraft accident earlier in the day. Addressing an NCC rally at Cariappa Ground in Delhi, the Prime Minister said the loss had left the nation in mourning.

VIDEO | Delhi: Addressing the NCC rally at Cariappa Ground, PM Modi (@narendramodi) said, “Today is a day of great sorrow for all of us. Early this morning, an aircraft accident occurred in Maharashtra, claiming the life of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, along… pic.twitter.com/PtgVywAZ5K — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 28, 2026

“Today is a day of great sorrow for all of us,” Modi said. “Early this morning, an aircraft accident occurred in Maharashtra, claiming the life of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, along with some of his companions.”

His remarks were met with silence from the large gathering of National Cadet Corps members, many of whom stood in solemn attention as the Prime Minister paused to reflect on the tragedy.

Remembering Ajit Pawar’s Contribution

Modi described Ajit Pawar as a leader who made lasting contributions to Maharashtra and the country. He said Pawar consistently worked towards improving the lives of people, particularly in rural areas.

“Ajit Pawar made significant contributions to the development of Maharashtra and the nation,” the Prime Minister said. “He always stepped forward, especially to improve life in rural areas.”

The Prime Minister’s comments highlighted Pawar’s role in infrastructure development, rural welfare initiatives and governance, areas in which he remained actively involved throughout his political career.

Condolences to Bereaved Families

Extending condolences, Modi expressed solidarity with Pawar’s family and with the families of others who lost their lives in the crash.

“I offer my condolences to his family,” he said. “To the families of the others who lost their lives in this accident, we stand with you in this moment of grief.”

Officials said the aircraft crash in Maharashtra claimed five lives, including Pawar, triggering widespread mourning across the state and beyond. Political leaders from across party lines have expressed shock and grief, describing the incident as a major loss to public life.

As investigations into the crash continue, the focus remains on honouring the memory of those who lost their lives and supporting their families during this difficult time.