9-year-old boy, who fled home as mother refused to give him money to buy sweet, reunited with family by Thane CPU

Thane: The Child Protection Unit of the Thane crime branch reunited a 9-year-old boy with his parents in Shelu in Raigad district. The police said the victim asked his mother for Rs 5 to get some food, as she denied it, he ran away from the house to reach Mumbai CSMT.

Priti Chavan, assistant police inspector, Child Protection Unit had assigned staff to visit children's homes across Thane, Mumbai to trace the kids missing from Thane city and district. On March 22, a team of the Child Protection Unit reached the children's home in Matunga to meet Nikita Sate, assistant superintendent of BJ. Home for children in Matunga. "Sate shared the details of Nilesh Shankar Manje 9, who was found abandoned by a child line NGO at CSMT railway station," added Chavan.

The CPU officials further started questioning the minor. When he revealed about being based from Shelu village. "We then contacted the Raigad district control room to find in which jurisdiction does Shelu come from. We found it is in the Neral police station jurisdiction. By contacting the local police we took help to contact one Vasant Dangre who works with a brick kiln. After sharing the picture of Nilesh we got confirmation that he is the son of Shankar Manje. We then contacted the father who confirmed about his son is missing," she added.

Chavan claimed that the father further revealed that his son stays with his grandparents in Khardi, Taluka Kasara, Thane district. "He visited his parents on Shelu for Holi celebration and was staying with them. The parents work in a brick kiln unit in Shelu. They claimed that on March 20, he asked his mother for Rs 5 to get some sweets or food. The mother refused him for cash and gave him Rs 1. In anger he took the Rs 1 and left the place to board a train and reached CSMT," added Chavan.

Accordingly, after getting confirmation about the father, the police contacted the parents to reunite him on Wednesday.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 09:35 PM IST