9-feet-tall Bal Thackeray statue to be erected in Colaba, proposal underway

Mumbai is likely to get a 9-feet tall statue of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray soon. The trust responsible for its erection proposed the location of the statue as Colaba in February.

The statue will be situated in the triangular traffic junction amid two heritage structures, the Maharashtra State Police headquarters and the Regal Cinema fountain. A-ward officials have submitted the draft to the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC) for approval.

The MHCC has directed the BMC to approach the Home department for approval and a no-objection clearance certificate from the collectors’ office.

The proposal reads, “An 11-feet-high square podium on a two-feet-high landscaped portion within the triangular traffic island,” as the base for the 9-feet statue.

The proposal has been sent to the state, “The file is now with the home department, as the installation of a statue is also a law-and-order issue. We are also seeking comments from the collector’s office,” a civic official said.