9 districts in Maharashtra clock high COVID-19 growth rate

Nine of the 36 districts in Maharashtra continue to report a high weekly growth rate against the state average of 0.11%. And, 10 districts have a high weekly positivity rate against the state average of 3.8%.

The state Public Health Department, in its presentation to the state cabinet, on Wednesday, said Sangli tops the list with a high weekly growth rate of 0.44% followed by Kolhapur (0.43%), Satara (0.38%), Sindhudurg (0.33%), Ratnagiri (0.30%), Ahmednagar (0.25%), Solapur (0.24%), Beed (0.20%) and Raigad (0.19%).

Further, the list of 10 districts with high positive rate include Satara (8.03%), Pune (7.23%), Kolhapur (7.18%), Sangli (6.91%), Sindhudurg (6.49%), Solapur (5.90%), Ahmednagar (4.95%), Beed (4.88%), Raigad (4.70%) and Ratnagiri (3.83%).

The department’s presentation came on a day when 6,857 new cases and 286 deaths were reported in Maharashtra. The case count and death toll stood at 62,82,914 and 1,32,145, respectively. 60,64,856 patients have been discharged. Currently, there are 82,545 active cases.

At present, there are 4,55,454 isolation beds (excluding ICU), 3,30,159 isolation beds (for Covid-19 patients), 1,25,182 isolation beds (for suspects), 1,09,369 oxygen beds, 34,061 ICU beds, 13,494 ventilators, 15,34,010 PPE kits and 25,20,711 N-95 masks.