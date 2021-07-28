Maharashtra Cabinet approves ordinance to reduce private school fees by 15% amid COVID-19 pandemic

Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approved ordinance for reduction of private school fees by 15% during COVID-19 pandemic.

School education minister Varsha Gaikwad two weeks ago had told that under the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fee) Act, the state does not have the power to interfere. “A file has been put up to see what changes can be made and we may take the ordinance route for now. It may come up in the next cabinet meet itself,” she said.

Apart from schools, the Maharashtra government has set up a committee to study the issue of fees charged by colleges too amid the coronavirus outbreak.

As per a government resolution (GR) issued on Thursday, the committee under Fee Regulatory Authority secretary Chintamani Joshi will submit its recommendations within a month after studying the fees charged by universities, government-run as well as aided-unaided colleges for conventional and professional courses.