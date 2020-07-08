872 corona cases among Central, Western Railway staff, kin, so far

Mumbai: Since the pandemic outbreak, there have been 872 corona cases among railway employees of Central and Western Railways, their family members and retired personnel in all, with 86 deaths so far. According to a railway workers' union, there has been an uptick in cases since suburban services were resumed from June 15. However, railway officials refuted this claim, saying they were taking all the necessary precautions and following guidelines.

All patients have been admitted to the Jagjivan Ram Hospital of Western Railway, a dedicated Covid facility. According to the data received, of the total cases, 559 positive cases were reported from CR, while rest 313 are from the WR.

“Twenty-two of the 86 patients who died of Covid-19 were railway employees, while rest include their family members and retired personnel. At present, there 132 active cases and 718 have recovered,” said an official.

Currently, some special trains, goods trains and 700 local train services, with a limited number of passengers, are being operated here by both the CR and WR.

Meanwhile, Venu Nair, president, National Railway Mazdoor Union, claimed the number of afflicted railway employees has increased as more of them are on duty since the resumption of suburban services. “The state government has allowed only 15 to 30 per cent attendance in offices, but in the railways, nearly 100 per cent field staff personnel has been working since the resumption of suburban train services,” he said.

However, zonal railways officers said there was no connection between the resumption of suburban services and the rise in Covid-19 cases. “Most patients who are positive are the family members of the railway employees or retired personnel who have contracted the infection. The number of employees contracting infections is low,” said an official.

Railway officials said they were following the guidelines issued by the state and central health departments to prevent the spread of Covid-19 among railway personnel and passengers. “We are taking every possible step for the safety of railway employees and passengers and ensuring social distancing. We are providing masks, sanitisers and all other safety equipment to our employees,” an official said.