864 children rescued from trains, platforms, railway premises and reunited with families by RPF: Data

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) in coordination with TTE, GRP, station staff of Central Railway has rescued 864 runaway children from trains, railway platforms and railway premises over Central Railway and reunited them with their families.

The data includes 535 boys and 329 girls who had either run away from their homes or were lost and were found on trains, railway platforms and railway premises by RPF with the help of Ticket Checking staff, Government Railway Police, Childline NGOs and passengers.

Out of these, a total of 79 children, including 50 boys and 29 girls were rescued and reunited with their families in the month of November-2021 on Central Railway.

Most of these children had come to the railway station without informing their families due to some fight or some family issues or in search of better life or glamour. Many of the parents expressed their deep gratitude and thankfulness for this noble service of the Railways.

These children were rescued over the period of January to November 21 from Mumbai, Bhusawal, Nagpur, Pune and Solapur divisions of Central Railways.

"A special team has been formed at all major railway stations to keep a check on such children. RPF, GRP and ticket-checkers are being trained specially to take matters related to missing children seriously. When children are found they are provided counselling and parents are informed. Parents are then called at the railway police station and RPF post for verification" said an officer of CR recalling an incident where a 17 year-old-girl of Patna, who had run away from her home to make a career in modelling and acting in Mumbai without informing anyone, was rescued in August

Central Railway appeals to passengers to be alert during the journey and report such cases to the on-duty railway staff or the nearest Childline NGO or dial Helpline number 1098 and thereby help unite lost children with their families.

The Division-wise breakup of Children rescued from January to November- 2021 over Central Railway is as under:

Mumbai Division 322 children (194 boys and 128 girls)

Pune Division 306 children (212 boys and 94 girls)

Bhusaval Division 128 children (77 boys and 51 girls).

Nagpur Division 66 children (28 boys and 38 girls).

Solapur Division 42 children (24 boys and 18 girls).

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 09:07 PM IST