Maharashtra: 2 missing kids on the run reunited with family by RPF

The Mahatma Phule police in Kalyan have reunited two kids, a 13-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy with their family. The two flew away after having an oral dispute with their mother and were found by the Railway police force while travelling on the express train.

The police said the complainant Rajita Mahesh Mota (31), a resident of Chickenghar in Kalyan said in her statement to police that she had stayed for the last 15 years in Kalyan west with her daughter Khushi (13), a standard eight student and her son Krishna alias Krish (9) a standard fourth student.

"On November 9, at 5 am, she left for a job in Parel and returned home at 7:15 pm. She found the door locked and both her kids missing. She started searching for the kids in the nearby area till late at night but could not find them. With no update to find them, she then approached the Mahatma Phule police and registered a case under section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian penal code," said a police officer from Mahatma Phule police station.

Under the supervision of Datta Karale, additional commissioner of police and senior police inspector, Mahatma Phule police station, Ashok Honmane, different teams were found to trace the kids.

"Different teams started the search operation, where one team started investigating in their vicinity, one team at Kalyan railway station and another at Ambivli railway station respectively. However, the kids are from Nizamabad in Telangana. We suspected that they could go to their native place. The local government railway police and Railway Protection Force from Kasara, Igatpuri and Nashik and Thane rural police were informed about the missing kids. Our team further went to Nashik and Igatpuri railway station," said Pradeep Patil, police inspector, Mahatma Phule police station.

The police said as per the details shared by the Mahatma Phule police, the team of RPF police from Kasara headed by police inspector Hanuman Singh found the two kids. "They were found in Devagiri express at 12 am in Igatpuri. Both were handed over to the family," added Patil.

The police said the 13-year-old girl had some oral dispute with her mother. "We are yet not clear as to what led to the dispute. We are investigating further to get a clearer picture about the matter," said a police officer. The police gave the kids chocolate and counselled them about the importance of parents.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 07:32 PM IST