8,000 MSRTC buses get anti-microbial coating

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has completed the anti-microbial coating of around 8,000 buses. Work on another 2,000 buses will be completed by the end of this month. In this process, chemicals are sprayed on high-contact surfaces of buses to prevent the growth of viruses, bacteria and fungus. Out of MRSTC’s 16,000-strong fleet, 10,000 buses will be covered under the project.

MSRTC vice-chairperson Shekhar Channe said passenger safety is their priority. “Due to the pandemic, people are reluctant to travel by public transport. Thex fear catching the infection. The anti-microbial coating will help remove the fear from their minds.” He added that the corporation is in the process of appointing a third party to evaluate the effectiveness of coating. “Agencies will take swabs from bus surfaces and check the viral load,” he said. The project will cost Rs 9 crore.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 06:44 AM IST