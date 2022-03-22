70 pc of Waqf land encroached in Maharashtra, says Minister Nawab Malik

At least 70 per cent of land owned by the Waqf board in Maharashtra has been encroached upon, state minister Nawab Malik has said.

Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande raised the matter in the Legislative Council on Tuesday, asking if the Waqf land had been encroached upon in connivance with officials of the revenue department.

"It is partially true. Some 70 per cent Waqf land is under encroachment," Malik said in a written reply.

The chief secretary's office had received an email regarding complaints of misuse of land and inaction by the Waqf board officials, he said.

Malik was arrested last month by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. He is currently in judicial custody.

