65-year-old arrested a week after killing wife

Powai police has arrested a 65-year-old man for allegedly killing his ailing wife on last Sunday.
The accused Ajit Lad, who was on the run leaving behind a note informing he was going to commit suicide, was arrested on Saturday after he was discharged from the hospital.
Powai police had found the body of Sheela, 67, from their house in Sukh Shanti Co-operative Society in Powai on last Monday. Ajit allegedly killed her by hitting her head with a heavy object, slit her wrist and strangulated her before fleeing.
Police had recovered a note from their house in which Lad had confessed of killing her.
In the note, Lad claimed that he was killing his wife due to her illness and heavy debt.
The couple didn’t have children. He further mentioned in his note that he was going to commit suicide.
After the murder case was registered, police traced him to a lodge in Shahapur, where he was found in a toilet of a hotel, where he had slit his wrist.
Police then admitted him to the Thane Civil hospital. Lad was arrested on Saturday after being discharged from the hospital and was produced before the court on Sunday, which sent him to police custody.