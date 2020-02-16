65-year-old arrested a week after killing wife

Police had recovered a note from their house in which Lad had confessed of killing her.

In the note, Lad claimed that he was killing his wife due to her illness and heavy debt.

The couple didn’t have children. He further mentioned in his note that he was going to commit suicide.

After the murder case was registered, police traced him to a lodge in Shahapur, where he was found in a toilet of a hotel, where he had slit his wrist.

Police then admitted him to the Thane Civil hospital. Lad was arrested on Saturday after being discharged from the hospital and was produced before the court on Sunday, which sent him to police custody.