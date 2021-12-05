6 in Pimpri Chinchwad, 1 in Pune test positive for Omicron variant; total cases in Maharashtra rise to 8

Seven more people have tested positive for the new Omicron variant of coronavirus in Maharashtra, taking the tally to 8, the State Public Health Department said in a notification on Sunday evening. Of the new cases, six have been reported in Pimpri Chinchwad and one in Pune, it added.

According to the notification, a 44-year-old woman, her two daughters had come to visit her brother on November 24 from Lagos in Nigeria to Pimpri Chinchwad. The notification said the woman, her two daughters, her brother and his two daughters--total six--have tested positive for the Omicron variant.

In Pune, a 47-year-old man has tested positive for the new variant, the State Public Health Department said. He had returned from Finland in the last week of November.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier on Saturday, a 33-year-old man from Thane district had tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The man, a marine engineer, is currently undergoing treatment at a COVID-19 care centre in Kalyan. The resident of Dombivli, he had arrived in Delhi from South Africa on November 23 and had then taken a flight to Mumbai.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 07:16 PM IST