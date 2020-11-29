5-year-old boy dies in lift accident in Dharavi building

Mumbai: A five-year-old boy tragically died in a lift accident on Saturday afternoon in Dharavi. The boy, identified as Mohammad Huzaifa Shaikh, was trapped between the doors of the elevator when it began going up, which crushed the boy and he fell from the fourth floor into the lift duct. Shahu Nagar Police have registered an Accidental Death Report in the matter.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 12.45 pm on Saturday, when Shaikh and his three sisters, all residents of a seven-storied building at Dharavi Crossroads in Palwadi area, had entered the lift. The minor kids had gone alone in the lift without any adult supervision, and were playing in the lift, said police. When two of Shaikh's sisters alighted from the lift on the fourth floor, he got off as well, but after closing the grill door, the five-year-old boy stood between the grill door and the wooden safety door of the lift, and the lift began going up.

"As soon as the lift started moving upwards, Shaikh was dragged along as he was trapped and got crushed, following which he fell from the fourth floor of the Dharavi highrise. Soon after the incident, the fire brigade and police were informed, who rushed to the spot and removed the boy from the lift duct," said Vilas Gangawane, senior inspector of Shahu Nagar police station.

Shaikh was, however, declared dead before arrival at the hospital, following which an ADR was registered at the police station.

"Since the CCTV footage of the incident showed no suspicion, an ADR was recorded. We appeal to the citizens to not allow children to take the elevator/lift without any adult supervision. We also urge the societies to hire a lift man to guard the lifts at all times, in a bid to avert any situation like this," added senior inspector Gangawane.