5 quacks held after raids in Mumbai suburbs

Mumbai: Five quacks were arrested in Mumbai's Malvani, Oshiwara and Vile Parle suburbs in joint action by the Crime Branch and the BMC, an official said on Friday.

A team comprising personnel from Crime Branch's Unit IX, XI and XII, along with the medical officer of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, carried out raids on Thursday, he said.

He identified the arrested persons as Swapankumar Mandal (49), Shoib Mohammed Hanif Agharia (32), Ramkumar Mishra (52), Tukaram Thorat (52) and Shaikh P A Aziz (42).

"The accused were treating people despite having no degrees or registration with the Maharashtra Medical Council," he said.