Mumbai police ties up with BMC to crack down on quacks

Mumbai: After the arrest of five bogus doctors last week, Mumbai crime branch has announced joint operations with the BMC’s health department to crack down on quacks in the city, an official said on Wednesday.

The city police will collaborate with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s health department to take action against doctors, who practise Unani medicine without valid degrees, DCP Crime Branch Shahaji Umap said.

Most of the fake doctors operate in slum areas of Deonar, Govandi, Tilak Nagar and Bandra in the suburbs, he said, adding they are keeping close tab on the activities of such doctors.