e-Paper Get App

4th COVID-19 wave in Maharashtra? Active cases near 15,000-mark

Out of 8,12,78,846 laboratory samples 79,07,631 have been tested positive (09.73%) for COVID-19 until today

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 07:34 PM IST
article-image
4th COVID-19 wave in Maharashtra? Active cases near 15,000-mark | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra on Saturday, June 11 recorded 2,922 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 14,858. Besides, 1 COVID-19 death was reported in the day, taking the tally to 1,47,868.

1,392 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,44,905. The recovery rate in the state is 97.94%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.86%.

Out of 8,12,78,846 laboratory samples 79,07,631 have been tested positive (09.73%) for COVID-19 until today.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 2555 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 27 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 228 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 16 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 4 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 13 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 15 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 64 fresh cases.

Read Also
COVID-19: Pune man tests positive for BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron, had arrived from England
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbai4th COVID-19 wave in Maharashtra? Active cases near 15,000-mark

RECENT STORIES

Prophet Row: UP police arrest 237 people for Friday violence, Kanpur authorities raze property of...

Prophet Row: UP police arrest 237 people for Friday violence, Kanpur authorities raze property of...

Panvel: PMC starts its first English medium school for 2022-23 academic session, admissions open

Panvel: PMC starts its first English medium school for 2022-23 academic session, admissions open

Presidential polls: Mamata Banerjee reaches out to 22 leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Uddhav...

Presidential polls: Mamata Banerjee reaches out to 22 leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Uddhav...

WATCH: How BJP MP Anil Firozia lost 15 kg in over 4 months to complete Nitin Gadkari's challenge

WATCH: How BJP MP Anil Firozia lost 15 kg in over 4 months to complete Nitin Gadkari's challenge

BJP has habit of committing sin in early morning: Sanjay Raut as he says Election Commission...

BJP has habit of committing sin in early morning: Sanjay Raut as he says Election Commission...