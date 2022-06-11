COVID-19: Pune man tests positive for BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron, had arrived from England | PTI

The latest report of whole genome sequencing from B J Medical College, Pune has found, a 37-year-old man positive for BA.5 sub-variant of the Omicron strain of the SARS-CoV2 virus on Saturday. According to the health department bulletin, the patient's sample was processed at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune.

The patient was diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 2. He had mild symptoms of the disease and was cured at home isolation.

The patient, who arrived from England on May 21, had taken both doses of the Covishield vaccine.

Earlier, Maharashtra had reported its first cases of the COVID-19 infection with BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of the Omicron strain of the virus in at least seven cases in Pune.

India had reported the first case of BA.4 sub-variant from Hyderabad earlier and later the Indian SARS-CoV2 Genomics Consortium had confirmed the detection of cases with BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants in Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra today recorded 2,922 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 14,858. Besides, 1 COVID-19 death was reported in the day, taking the tally to 1,47,868.