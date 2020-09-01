35k cops to man city as Ganesha bids adieu

On the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, which marks the last day of Ganeshotsav, 35,000 city police officers will be deployed across various beaches to ensure the day passes in an orderly and peaceful manner. Around 54 roads in the city and suburbs will be closed on Tuesday for the processions, said police sources. The entire Mumbai police force will be deployed in accordance with the principle of ‘all hands on deck’, wherein all top officers will also keep vigil to oversee the management of the celebrations.

Along with the Mumbai police, special teams like the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), riot control police, Quick Response Team and teams of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) will be deployed to tackle possible terrorist threats. Even as the celebrations will be low key in the light of the coronavirus pandemic, more than 5,000 CCTV cameras, lost and found and help centres will be set up along the way.

The police has set up watchtowers and is putting up sign boards to warn Ganesh devotees not to enter deep waters. They have also kept coastguards, boats and launches ready with divers to help in case of any emergency.

In a bid to avoid crowding, the police has appealed to the people to not perform 'aartis' at the immersion spot, but at their residences, on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi before the immersion of idols. Subsequently, personnel will be deployed to help people at various locations where idols will be immersed. Mandals have been directed to strictly follow COVID-19 norms like maintaining social distancing and wearing of masks.

The city traffic police has also imposed restrictions on vehicular movement and closed roads leading to the 169 artificial lakes and beaches that could be used by the devotees. The traffic restrictions will be in effect from Tuesday noon till next morning at 6am. Due to the ongoing metro projects in the city and visarjan processions, traffic police have diverted movement near Dr Dadasaheb Bhadkamkar Road in south Mumbai and JVLR in Andheri traffic division.