 '35 Out Of 40 Drought-Affected Taluks Declared By State Belong To Ruling Party MLAs': Wadettiwar Corners Maha Govt
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'35 Out Of 40 Drought-Affected Taluks Declared By State Belong To Ruling Party MLAs': Wadettiwar Corners Maha Govt

'35 Out Of 40 Drought-Affected Taluks Declared By State Belong To Ruling Party MLAs': Wadettiwar Corners Maha Govt

"It appears from the state government decision that they care more about the MLAs supporting them and less for the farmers who are reeling under drought conditions"

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 08:06 PM IST
article-image
File Image

Mumbai: Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar accused the state government of playing politics over declaring drought. As many as 35 out of 40 talukas, where drought has been declared, are part of constituencies of the members of ruling parties, he said on Friday.

"It appears from the state government decision that they care more about the MLAs supporting them and less for the farmers who are reeling under drought conditions, since as many as 35 out of the 40 talukas where drought is declared belong to the ruling party MLAs. Some of them belong to ministers also," Wadettiwar said while lashing out at the government.

'Govt is trying to crush small farmers': Wadettiwar

"While major part of the state is suffering from the drought conditions, majority of the area that supported the opposition parties have been left without any help," the leader of opposition added while underlining the fact that only 4-5 talukas of the opposition members have been included in the list of drought affected areas declared by the state government.

"The government is playing politics while trying to crush the small farmers in the game of deciding criteria for declaring drought. This discrimination while declaring drought is saddening," he added.

Jat taluka missing from govt's list, says Wadettiwar

When asked to name such areas, the leader of opposition cited Jat in Sangli district. "Jat taluka had been perennially drought prone. Even today the water is being supplied with the help of tankers due to drought this year. However, the name is missing from the government's list of 40 drought-affected taluks," Wadettiwar said, adding that great injustice is being done with many more similar areas.

Read Also
Maharashtra Cabinet Announces Drought In 40 Talukas
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Govt To Give ₹32 Lakh As Compensation To 414 Farmers For Losses Incurred By Giving...

Maharashtra: Govt To Give ₹32 Lakh As Compensation To 414 Farmers For Losses Incurred By Giving...

'35 Out Of 40 Drought-Affected Taluks Declared By State Belong To Ruling Party MLAs': Wadettiwar...

'35 Out Of 40 Drought-Affected Taluks Declared By State Belong To Ruling Party MLAs': Wadettiwar...

Mumbai City Traffic Disruption: Northbound Lane Closure Extended to May 2024

Mumbai City Traffic Disruption: Northbound Lane Closure Extended to May 2024

Mumbai: CR Announces Traffic & Power Block For ROB Construction Near Vidyavihar Station; Revised...

Mumbai: CR Announces Traffic & Power Block For ROB Construction Near Vidyavihar Station; Revised...

'Person In Custody Cannot Be Denied Pre-Arrest Bail In Another Case': Bombay HC

'Person In Custody Cannot Be Denied Pre-Arrest Bail In Another Case': Bombay HC