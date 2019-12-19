32-year-old model trying to buy second-hand motorbike online duped of Rs 1.60 lakh

A model in Mumbai was duped of Rs 1.60 lakh in an online transaction by a man who claimed to be from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Robbie Mairh, 32, was looking to purchase a second-hand motorcycle online when he came across an advertisement that led him to a website for free classifieds. The motorbike was on sale for Rs. 1.60 lakhs which the victim thought was a reasonable price, reported Mid Day.

Mairh said, "I clicked on a link and it drove me to a free classifieds website, where there was an advertisement for a second-hand motorcycle. It was for Rs 1.60 lakh which I thought was a good price.”

The person whose contact details was in the advertisement told him that he worked for the ITBP and wanted to sell his motorbike. Mairh said that the accused also sent him a photograph of his Aadhaar card and asked him to transfer the amount online.

"I first transferred Rs 1 lakh and then Rs 60,000 into his account. But when I contacted him to collect the motorcycle, he was untraceable. Meanwhile, I received a message from the free classifieds website saying that the person who had put up the ad was a conman and his account had been suspended,” Mairh said.

The victim has filed an FIR with the Versova police station. According to the report by the paper, the police said that the accused has cheated multiple people with the same method through the free classifieds’ website. The police said that they will be able to get hold of the accused soon.