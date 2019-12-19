Protein-rich non-veg food to be sold at ration shops

Mumbai: Soon, rationing shops across the country could be selling protein-rich food including chicken, meat, eggs and fish. if the sources are to be believed the Niti Aayog, the government think-tank is working on a proposal to subsidise chicken, meat, eggs and fish, which will be further sell through its public distribution system.

According to the reports, the government is planning to provide chicken, mutton and eggs at affordable rates to the poor through rationing shops. In the process of expanding its food security scheme, the government will now give priority to nutrition security. The aim is to make nutrition available to the poor easily and cheaply.

At present, wheat, rice, cereals, sugar, oils are available at discounted rates at ration shops. The government is now considering to provide nutritious foods at these ration shops. In the early stages, at least one to two protein-rich foods will be made available at ration shops, sources said. Consumer foods that can be purchased on ration are meat, eggs, fish and chicken in protein-rich foods.