27-year-old Pune woman set to embark on journey around world in Navari saree riding motorcycle |

Pune: Passion makes one stand out, whether it is about pursuing a career or a hobby. Precisely, this is what Ramila Latpate is doing. She will be embarking on a journey on a bike wearing a nine-yard (navari) saree to spread Indian culture across the world. And the interesting part is that she will be roaming around the world on a motorcycle.

She will embark on her voyage from March 9, 2023 and will return back after 365 i.e March 8, 2024.

Aim to spread the Indian and Maharashtrian culture

Twenty-seven-year-old Ramila who did her education in the city said, “I will be visiting the continents and over 20 countries. I will be covering nearly one lakh kilometres. During this journey I will carry the things made by the women of the self-help group. I aim to spread the Indian and Maharashtrian culture to each and every place I will be visiting. Although we are in the digital age, still information about India, its culture, and diversity has not reached far-flung. The small, remote village artisans of our country are excellent, but have failed to capture the global market. Through this journey I will showcase their art and help them to get the market”, she informed.

Ramila has been doing solo journeys since she was 16. My father used to take us to different places every year when we were small. There I developed this liking towards visiting the places. I have visited several places in our country which are remote and far and also have visited a few countries. During these visits I realised that India’s culture, traditions, diversity has not reached. So I decided to embark on a world tour,” she informed me.

As a minimalist she will be carrying only seven sarees with her. "I will be doing a few programmes at a few places. Here I will be showcasing silk sarees like Maheshwari silk from Madhya Pradesh and Paithaini silk from Maharashtra. I will be wearing these sarees. This is the dream of ‘Bharat ki Beti’, seen by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi," she said.

Her trip has been planned and will be executed by Raising Able Mankind All Round. According to her itinerary she will begin her journey from Gate-way of India, Mumbai on March 9, at 4.30 am. A native of Chinchwad, Pune, she has been associated with NGO Ahilya Foundation.

“Through this journey I want to underline the courage, grit, determination and endurance qualities of Indian women,” she said before signing off.