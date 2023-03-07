Women's Day 2023: Navi Mumbai civic body to hold a special event on Wednesday

NMMC Headquarters | File Photo

The social service department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will be organising a number of programmes to mark International Women's Day on March 8 at Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium in Vashi.

A play 'Lokshastra Savitri' based on the thoughts of Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule will be played on the occasion. On this occasion, a special honour will be given to women who performed remarkably in different fields of the NMMC area.

As part of the day-long event, free stalls have been made available for the sale of materials produced by women's self-help groups, women's groups, women's organizations, girls and women in the passage of the auditorium.

This is a positive step in terms of women empowerment by making the goods and materials produced by women available in the market. On the occasion of this event, coupons will be given to the women present and the lucky draw will be given to the winning women.

This special event has been organized with the view that the women of the NMMC area should gather together and celebrate International Women's Day with great joy and women should attend this event in large numbers to benefit from the inspiring thoughts of Kranti Jyoti Savitribai in a theatrical form and also to appreciate the women sisters of Navi Mumbai who are doing great in various fields.