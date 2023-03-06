International Women's Day 2023: 5 Things women in their 30s need to know about their reproductive system

It is common for young women in their 20s to try something new; be it new career choices, food options, or just having fun with their friends. However, once they reach 30, they should stop cheating on their health and start paying attention to it. Social media is filled with myths and incorrect information on how to lose weight, fad diets and foods for women. Rohit Shelatkar, vice president at Vitabiotics and fitness and nutrition expert says women should always consult a certified gynaecologist or physician for any severe health issues and most important health issues are not be ignored, “they need to examined timely action need to be taken wherever required.”

Watch your diet:

It is more crucial to eat healthfully as you age because hormonal changes make it easier to acquire weight and lowers metabolism rate. Eat enough protein, nutritious fruits and vegetables, and stay away from highly processed foods, snacks, and sweet and fatty indulgences. Significant weight gain may have an impact on reproduction. Eating well will help you retain a healthy weight as well as a healthy body.

Monitor your reproductive system:

Certain health issues, like endometriosis or PCOS, can increase a woman's risk of development in her 30s. (polycystic ovarian syndrome). It is recommended that you visit your OB/GYN for routine checkups to make sure your reproductive system is healthy and to address any potential conditions. Women should think about keeping an eye out for severe conditions like cervical cancer.

Eat fertility-boosting foods:

Numerous meals have been shown to increase fertility. Adding particular meals can be beneficial because it might be more difficult to get pregnant in your 30s (for some people). Avoiding excessive amounts of caffeine, alcohol, recreational substances, and even over-the-counter medicines is one of them. Consume lots of iodine-rich foods like seafood, bread, dairy products, and eggs, and take vitamin D supplements. One or two daily doses of soy products can be good for our health because soy is a high-quality protein. It supports their hormones and stops bone loss. Women in their 30s require a diet high in calcium. If one is not intolerant of it, dairy is essential. Yogurt and cheese help maintain endocrine equilibrium and guard against vaginal infection. Dairy products' calcium, potassium, magnesium, and protein not only help us develop robust bones, but also maintain the health of our hearts.

Maintain a fitness regime:

For heart health, weight management, and stress reduction, it is advised that people engage in 20 to 30 minutes of daily cardiovascular exercise such as walking, running, swimming, hiking, or biking. Weightlifting or other strength training exercises that help avoid the loss of muscle mass and bone density may be a good addition to women's exercise regimens as they age.

Supplementation:

Vitamin B12 and folic acid are crucial minerals for women in their early 30s as they get ready to become pregnant and mothers. Before becoming pregnant, women who have a sufficient level of folic acid in their systems can reduce the likelihood that their unborn child will have severe spine and brain birth defects. Folate can be found in green leafy veggies, eggs, legumes, and citrus fruits. Meat is also an excellent source of vitamin B12

It is common for women to prioritize others' health and wellness before their own. In fact, having your own health at the top of your priority list will allow you to better provide for those closest to you.