International Women's Day 2023: Plan an all-girls trip to the Rainbow Nation to celebrate your squad

International Women’s Day is a perfect opportunity to celebrate every milestone you have achieved so far. While everyone has their own unique way to remember joyous moments, there is nothing better than rewarding yourself with travel. Celebrate an awe-inspiring vacation with the incredible women in your life who have supported you through thick and thin. And South Africa is the perfect destination for planning that all-girls trip you always wanted to! Its 360-degree experience with captivating surroundings, vibrant culture, fantastic year-round weather, thriving wildlife, and a wide array of adventure sports make it the ultimate destination for a group of women to explore and bond over.

Here’s a peek into some of the most unforgettable experiences you can treat yourself to in the Rainbow Nation:

Feel the thrill of Shark-Cage Diving in Kwa-Zulu Natal or Western Cape

A trip to South Africa is incomplete without experiencing the bone-chilling shark cage diving. In fact, Great White Shark spotting is one of the major draws for travellers and adventure junkies to visit the Rainbow Nation. Take a thrilling white shark cage diving trip at Gansbaai or Mossel Bay. Spotting the Great White Shark will give you goosebumps and an experience of a lifetime. There is nothing better than experiencing this breathtaking moment with your best mates by your side!

Go Big 5 Spotting at Kruger National Park

South Africa brims with spectacular flora and fauna and is a paradise for nature lovers. The country gives tourists a plethora of choices, allowing them to choose from a wide variety of activities such as game drive, bush walk or even horseback riding for an authentic wildlife experience. If your group is keen on spending some peaceful time away from all the hustle-bustle, then Kruger National Park is the place to be at. It is the largest National Park in the continent of Africa. The South African savannah regions are home to several mammals, including the Big 5 – Leopard, Lion, Buffalo, Rhinoceros, and Elephant. Not only this, but you can also enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding scenery along with a collection of dramatic waterfalls around Kruger National Park. Take a wildlife tour and enjoy some fun times in the wilderness.

When in a Group, Go Hiking!

Hiking trails are one of the best ways to experience South Africa’s scenery, sunny climate, and its beautiful outdoor culture. The country is known for being the world’s most popular hiking destination around the world. If you are in Cape Town, you are spoiled with a dozen choices when it comes to hiking. Take your pick from Table Mountain’s many routes, Lion’s Head’s popular and spectacular trail, walks in the various forests spread out below the mountain, and beautiful coastal trails. Whether you like to hike up mountains, along rivers, or through valleys, you’re certain to find a perfect route.

Dance the night away in Cape Town – The Mother City

There’s nothing better than an all-girls night out in the Rainbow Nation and the city of Cape Town boasts of buzzing nightlife. In the captivating Mother City, the travellers can feel perfectly in tune with the South African youth. The city’s energy is unrivalled, and the day doesn’t end at just the sunset. Cape Town prides itself on some of the most happening party places in all of South Africa. Located across the city you will find spots from old-school bars and beerhouses to new cool dance clubs, sports bars, and comedy clubs.

Wine and dine at the Haute Cabriere Wine Farm in Franschhoek

Enjoy a fun and lively catch-up session with your gang over some great wine, food and amazing views in one of the most renowned vineyards in the country – Haute Cabriere Wine Farm. This farm gloats over the most beautiful views in Franschhoek! Their tasting area resembles a cavern, and their outdoor patio overlooks the entire valley on a clear day. Don’t forget to try one of their specialties – the Pierre Jourdan sparkling wines, locally known as Cap Classique. Sip on some bubbly and devour lip-smacking food. This tour is a must-take especially if you are a bunch of gastronomes.

Read Also INSV Tarini to participate in Cape Town to Rio Race 2023