International Women's Day 2023: Host the soiree to celebrate the powerful women in your life

As International Women’s Day approaches, it is the perfect time to raise a toast to the powerful women in your life. A celebratory midweek night is the perfect celebration to bring together and show your appreciation for the women in your life as you commemorate the occasion. For the perfect mix of wholesome memories and adventure, here are our top tips to host a Women’s Day soiree:

Welcome your guests with some tasty concoctions

The key to a relaxing and rejuvenating soiree are the three Cs: the Company, the Conversation, and the Cocktails. Elevate the mood with some refreshing cocktails that will get your party started. You can use easy-to-make cocktail mixers like the new Bacardi Mix'R, available in the flavors of Long Island Tea and Mojito, to concoct bar-style classic cocktails with ease, so you can focus on being in the moment with your friends.

Swap stories and celebrate your biggest wins together

Women’s Day is all about celebrating the spirit and strength of women. So what better way to kick off your evening’s festivities than with a walk down memory lane, celebrating each other’s biggest achievements over the year

Croon to your favorite power ballads on the karaoke

If talking about your wins is empowering, singing about them is exhilarating. Breaking out the karaoke machine is sure to be a hit and will bring up the energy of your night, as your friends can showcase their best rendition of all time classic girl power anthems and indulge their inner Taylor Swift or Beyonce.

Explore some classic party games with a Women’s Day twist

Let your guests indulge their fun side with a few party games that are specially modified for the occasion. You could create a Bingo card filled with a special skill belonging to each woman at the party, host a trivia quiz about influential women, or simply reinvent a classic like charades with popular female characters that people can enjoy doing impressions of.