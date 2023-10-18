269-Year-Old Dargah in Central Mumbai Unveils New Buland Darwaza | Facebook

Mumbai: The 269-year-old Hazrat Sayed Hussain alias Mastan Shah Qadri dargah in Mastan Talao, Nagpada, inaugurated its new Buland Darwaza on Wednesday.

The dargah, which is the resting place of a Sufi saint, holds significant importance as a place of worship in Central Mumbai. The 25-feet-high gate was constructed using funds from the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

Amin Patel, the area's MLA, stated that the area is historic because the Mastan Talao playground, one of the recreational grounds in the congested locality, was originally a pond located in front of the dargah. "The pond was filled up and converted into a public ground, which served as a venue for protests and meetings during the independence movement. Even after independence, the ground has hosted political rallies and cultural events," said Patel. "The ground also serves as a sports venue, where many badminton players who represented India in international sports events practiced.

