26/11 Mumbai Attacks' Youngest Survivor Seeks Shelter; Bombay High Court Directs Maharashtra Government To Respond Within 5 Days

The Bombay High Court has directed the Maharashtra government to provide information within five weeks regarding any decision it has made on the plea submitted by the youngest survivor and eyewitness to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, seeking the allotment of residential premises.

A division bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Firdosh Pooniwalla asked additional government pleader Jyoti Chavan on Wednesday to communicate the state's decision on the next hearing date, scheduled for February 7.

The high court heard a petition filed by 25-year-old Devika Rotawan, who requested the government to allocate residential premises for her family and make provisions for her education. This marks Rotawan's second approach to the court.

State made no decision despite HC order

In 2020, she filed a similar petition. In October of that year, the high court instructed the Maharashtra government to review her plea and issue appropriate orders. Following the government's rejection of her representation, she filed a new petition in July 2022.

Despite the high court's directive last year for the government to reconsider her plea, no decision has been made to date.

Chavan informed the bench that, in compliance with the 2020 high court order, a compensation of Rs 13.26 lakh was granted to Rotawan on compassionate grounds. The Central government also stated that, as per government policy, Rotawan received Rs 10 lakh in compensation after the attacks.

Rotawan was nine-year-old during the 2008 terror attacks. She, along with her father and brother, was at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station when two of the 10 Pakistani terrorists opened fire, causing a bullet injury to her leg.

Family faces risk of homelessness

Her plea argues that due to various health issues, her father and brother are unable to earn a livelihood. The family is currently living in poverty, facing the risk of homelessness due to their inability to pay rent for their house.

Rotawan claims that, despite assurances from Central and state government officials after the attacks, she did not receive the promised accommodation under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota, nor did she receive assistance for her education or her family's medical treatment.

Despite receiving aid from government and non-governmental organisations, it was all spent on her treatment and post-operative care, according to her plea.