Mumbai: 25-year-old man dies as bus rams into a scooter near Sion railway station

A 25-year old man, ridding a scooter was killed after a BEST bus rammed into his vehicle near Sion railway station on Thursday evening. Following the incident, the Sion police has arrested the driver, who is identified as Sanjay Falke, 56.

The incident took place near Sion railway station when Mohammad Ibrahim a vegetable vendor was going to his vegetable stall at Somaiya ground in Chunabhatti. While Ibrahim was passing by the Sion station, a BEST bus while taking U-turn from Babasaheb Deshpande Chowk dashed him from the front. Ibrahim who received injuries all over his body was immediately rushed to the nearby Sion hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Following the incident, the Sion police arrested the driver under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of causing death due to negligence (304, A) and rash driving (279).