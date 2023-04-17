 24-hour water cut in Thane city after pipeline burst at Mankoli; visuals surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai24-hour water cut in Thane city after pipeline burst at Mankoli; visuals surface

24-hour water cut in Thane city after pipeline burst at Mankoli; visuals surface

The water department of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is carrying out the repair work of this water channel on a war footing.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 11:59 AM IST
article-image
24-hour water cut in Thane city after pipeline burst at Mankoli | Abhitash Singh

The Thanekars will have to face a 24-hour water cut as the pipeline supplying water to Thane city ruptured at 5 am on Monday, April 17.

The incident took place near Mankoli petrol pump along the Mumbai-Nashik highway. Due to the burst, the water supply has been stopped for repair work.

Repair work underway

The water department of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is carrying out the repair work of this water channel on a war footing. Due to the repair work, the water supply to Thane City will remain shut till 9 am on Tuesday.

Sandeep Malvi, additional commissioner, TMC informed, "The pipeline supplying water to Thane city burst at Mankoli Naka on Monday early morning. The TMC water department staff are repairing the pipeline on a priority basis. The water supply to Thane city will be affected till Tuesday 9 am and also water supply will be at low pressure till Wednesday. We have appealed to the Thanekars to cooperate with us."

The water department of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is carrying out the repair work of this water channel on a war footing.

The water department of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is carrying out the repair work of this water channel on a war footing. | Abhitash Singh

Due to the repair work, the water supply to Thane City will remain shut till 9 am on Tuesday.

Due to the repair work, the water supply to Thane City will remain shut till 9 am on Tuesday. | Abhitash Singh

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: NMMC's 24-hour water cut turns into 48 hours nightmare
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

24-hour water cut in Thane city after pipeline burst at Mankoli; visuals surface

24-hour water cut in Thane city after pipeline burst at Mankoli; visuals surface

Navi Mumbai: Good arrival brings down grape price in retail, available at ₹30 per kg

Navi Mumbai: Good arrival brings down grape price in retail, available at ₹30 per kg

Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony: Uddhav Thackeray, Ajit Pawar criticise 'poorly planned' event;...

Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony: Uddhav Thackeray, Ajit Pawar criticise 'poorly planned' event;...

Navi Mumbai couple celebrates birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar by distribution of his...

Navi Mumbai couple celebrates birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar by distribution of his...

Navi Mumbai: Sion resident dies after being hit by truck in Sanpada

Navi Mumbai: Sion resident dies after being hit by truck in Sanpada