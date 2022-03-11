21-year-old man found strangled in Ambernath

The Shivaji Nagar police in Ambernath are investigating the murder of a 21-year-old man who worked with a jeans manufacturing unit. The police said the body of the deceased – identified as Ulhasnagar resident Sandeep Mahadev Divakar – was found on an open ground.

“On February 11, Divakar's body was found on an open ground in Ambernath. Locals approached the police and he was taken to the civic hospital where doctors declared him dead,” said a police officer, adding that an accidental death report was registered at the time, while the police carried out further investigations in the case.

Divakar's body was then sent for a post mortem examination and the report revealed that he was strangled to death. Accordingly, a case against unknown persons was registered at the Shivaji Nagar police station under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian penal code. Senior police inspector Madhukar Bhoge of the Shivaji Nagar police station confirmed that a murder case has been registered and said investigations are in progress.

“Divakar used to stay with his brother and worked at a manufacturing unit. We interrogated his brother and others close to him to obtain details regarding any past rivalries. However, the people we questioned are unaware of any such incidents. We are investigating all angles to trace the murderer,” said a police officer.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 08:56 AM IST