21 shopkeepers given simple imprisonment for violating COVID norms

A Bandra magistrate court recently convicted 21 shopkeepers who kept their outlets open in Dharavi in April when the city was under strict lockdown. It directed them to undergo simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 each on them.

Another 20 lockdown violators were also convicted, some for riding motorcycles during the lockdown and others for gathering for namaz. Another category of violators to be convicted were those without mask, not keeping social distance and roaming without reason.

All of the 41 offenders had voluntarily pleaded guilty of the offences and prayed for leniency. Most of the offenders had been booked in April under Sec 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant), Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and under a section of the National Disaster Management Act pertaining to refusing to comply with directions of the government.

The offences attract punishment by up to six months to one year in jail or fine or both. The Shahu Nagar police had registered offences against them and the accused are residents of Dharavi and Matunga.

Metropolitan Magistrate Jaydeo Ghule sentenced them to undergo simple imprisonment. If they do not pay the fine, they will have to spend 15 days in jail, the order stated.