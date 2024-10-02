2008 Malegaon Blast Case: Special Court Orders BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur To Appear On October 3

Pragya Singh Thakur | PTI

Mumbai: The special court hearing the 2008 Malegaon blast case has asked former BJP Lok Sabha MP Pragya Singh Thakur to appear before the court on Thursday failing which, the court would pass appropriate orders against her.

Special Judge AK Lahoti was hearing the final arguments in the case, during which Thakur's lawyer requested an exemption from her appearance in court until she regained her health.

Argument Made By The Defense

The defense argued that her health was deteriorating, stating that she was experiencing vision problems. As a result, she has been transferred from Bhopal to a private hospital in Meerut for better treatment.

Court Refuses To Grant Permanent Exemption

The court has refused to grant permanent exemption but has asked her lawyers to approach the court for exemption in every hearing and asked her to appear by Thursday. The court said if the agency failed to do it, the court would pass orders against her.