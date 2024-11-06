2008 Malegaon Blast Case: NIA Court Issues Bailable Warrant Against Pragya Thakur After Multiple Absences

Pragya Thakur | PTI

Mumbai: The special NIA court hearing the 2008 Malegaon blast case has issued a bailable warrant against former BJP Lok Sabha MP Pragya Singh Thakur to appear before the court even after several ultimatums.

The warrant was issued on Tuesday, after Thakur's lawyers filed an application seeking exemption for her from appearance and also a reasonable time to remain present before the court. They said that Thakur is undergoing a panchakarma treatment, an ayurvedic treatment for detoxification of the body.

The special judge AK Lahoti didnot accept the reason and said that, "the present matter is posted for final hearing. The accused no.1 (Thakur) is absent since June 04, 2024. The application filed by learned advocate for accused no.1 on the count of her illness and admitted to hospital had been considered time to time. Today, the application filed along with photostat copy of medical certificate showing that, accused no.1 is undergoing panchkarm treatment."

The court thereafter has said that as the final hearing is going on and presence of accused is necessary, the court issued bailable warrant of Rs 10000, asking her to remain present on or before November 13. Meanwhile, the court granted exemption to other accused.

The court had even in last month had refused to grant her her plea to exempt her from personal appearance till she regained her health. The defence had on October 1, rgued that her health was deteriorating, stating that she was experiencing vision problems. As a result, she has been transferred from Bhopal to a private hospital in Meerut for better treatment.

The court has refused to grant permanent exemption but has asked her lawyers to approach the court for exemption in every hearing and asked her to appear before the court. The court said if the agency failed to do it, the court would pass orders against her. However, Thakur for some or the other reason choose to remain absent in the court hearing.

This is not the first time where Thakur has been warned for her absence during the hearing. Even in March, the court had issued a bailable warrant against Thakur for her failure to remain present in the court.