200 Kilo Litre Daily sewage treatment plant: CR does its bit for environment

Representative Image | File

Mumbai: The Central Railway (CR) has been taking many initiatives towards environment protection and sustainability and on World Environment Day, CR's general manager laid the foundation stone for a 200 Kilo Litre Daily (KLD) sewage treatment plant at Wadi Bunder Coaching Complex.

The CR currently uses more than 1 crore litres of recycled water daily for coach and platform cleaning through 32 water recycling plants.

“Central Railway has shown commitment towards the environment. We have rain water harvesting units at 158 locations and 3 automatic coach washing plants which have helped in water conservation. More water sewage treatment plants will be installed in the coming years inching towards a zero discharge establishment,” general manager Anil Kumar Lahoti said.

According to Lahoti, CR is making efforts to revive and restore the eco system through massive plantation drives.

“More than 5 lakh trees have been planted across various locations, along with 3 miyawaki plantations (two at Bhusaval and one at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus), 15 nurseries, one oxygen parlour and a herbal garden with 85 per cent survival rate,” he said.

According to CR officials, they have harnessed 7.4MWp solar power capacity after installing panels and have targeted 5MWp for the coming year.

“CR has three stations – CSMT, Nagpur and Solapur – which have IGBC Gold certifications and 77 stations with ISO certifications as ecosmart stations. We should try for more stations to get IGBC certifications which will not only save cost but also preserve the environment,” Lahoti said.