Mumbai: Central Railway all set to start electric vehicle charging station outside Kalyan railway station soon

The Central Railway is all set to start electric vehicle (EV) charging stations outside Kalyan railway station soon. "Commissioning work of the the charging station at Kalyan (West) has almost completed and will start functioning in the coming week," said an official.

Currently CR has three charging stations for electric vehicle, one at CSMT outside platform 18 on the P D’mello Road and two others at Byculla and Parel station. Apart from these, five more in the pipe-line including Bhandup, Kurla, Panvel, LTT and Dadar (East).

"E-mobility is a critical step towards environmental sustainability since it cuts carbon emissions and enhances the quality of life while also requiring less maintenance. The introduction of charging connections for automobiles at the train station will give additional conveniences to passengers as the use of electric vehicles continues to grow" said a CR official who monitored the project.

Asked about the time taken, officials said, "it depends on capacity of vehicles, in case of Tata Nexon or Hyundai, it takes 40 to 45 minutes to charge tha battery. "After full charging, these car can easily travel 300 to 400 km," he said.

However the electric vehicle charging station operators are hoping that in the near future number of users of EV will increse. "Currently we are struggling to recover the cost but hope in near future suitation will improve " said an operator of electric vehical charging points. "Our rates are affordable, we charge just Rs 18 per kwh" he added.

According to sources, CSMT EV charging station wittnesses on average 6 to 7 vehicles daily and nearly same count can be seen at Parel and Bycullla also.

Asked about licence fee, officials said , "Contractors need to pay Rs 2.05 lakh per year for Parel and 1.76 lakh per year for Byculla charging station to the CR as licence fee. Parel and Byculla charging station being operated by M/s Magenta and CSMT charging ststion being operated by Tata power. For CSMT, charging station Tata Power is paying Rs one lakh per year to the railway as licence fee.

Licence to build and operate the EC charging station has been given to the Sahakar Global Ltd for 5 years. It will pay Rs 2.07 lakh per year to the railway as licence fee.

Apart from Kalyan, contract for the setting up electric vehicle at Bhandup, Kurla and LTT has also been given to Sahakar Golabal Ltd.

"CR has continually taken various steps aimed at guaranteeing sustainable mass transportation while also assuring a green environment and clean energy and that this is yet another significant step in that regard" said an officials adding that the charging stations not only benifiting to the public but also providing additional income to the railway.