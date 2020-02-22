Mumbai Crime Watch: 2 held for murder of Madh man believed to have died of natural circumstances

The city crime branch has solved the mystery of the death of a 35-year-old man who was killed by his wife and her paramour last December. Auto-driver Ashok Patel had been smothered to death by his wife Ujwala, 28, and her paramour Arup Das, 25, who had then cremated his body the following day. Two months after his death, Unit 8 of the crime branch received a tip-off about the murder, which led to the arrest of Das and his friend and co-accused Sagar Sharma, 28 on Friday. However, Ujwala is still at large.

Crime branch officer Lakshmikant Shelkar recently heard from a police informant that Das and Sharma had committed a murder and the latter, who had been promised Rs 20,000, was asking Das for payment.

Based on this information, the crime branch picked up Das and Sharma, who confessed to the murder after intense interrogation. “After receiving the information, we first verified it with the crematorium and then checked the medical history of the deceased. When we checked with the locals of Pascal Wadi in Madh, where Patel resided, they told us he had frequent quarrels with his wife. After verifying at various levels, we picked up the two,” said Ajay Joshi, senior police inspector, Unit 8.