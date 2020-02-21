Indore: Three arrested with Rs 5 lakh stolen goods

Indore: City police on Tuesday arrested three members of a gang who had burgled from houses in Rajednra Nagar area. Valuables worth Rs 5 lakh were recovered from the accused.

Rajendra Nagar police station staff was examining the CCTVs to trace the thieves in various incidents in their area when two suspects were seen in one of the footages. On Wednesday, the police detained Ranjeet, Dinesh Patidar of Rau and Bharat Chouhan of Tanda in Dhar district.

SP (west) Maheshchand Jain said the accused confessed committing thefts at eight places in Rajendra Nagar area. Most of the thefts were committed by the accused recently. Accused Bharat allegedly told the police that he was employed as a security guard in Silicon City.

He used to recce the area during day time. He called his accomplices Sadan and Thakur from Tanda to commit theft in the area. Bharat was earlier arrested for carrying illicit liquor.

Accused Ranjeet Panwar told the police that he used to consume drugs and needed money so he started committing thefts with Dinesh. Accused Dinesh is a mechanic in Rau and he too is a drug addict and needed money to satiate his addiction. The police team that arrested the accused was rewarded with Rs 10000 by SP Jain.