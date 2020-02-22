Payal Tadvi case: Accused doctors can pursue education after trial, says HC

Accepting the contention of the BYL Nair Hospital that its staff and other junior doctors are “uncomfortable” with the return of the three senior doctors, accused of abetting the suicide of their colleague Payal Tadvi, the Bombay High Court on Friday refused to allow the trio to complete the post-graduation in the hospital. The HC, accordingly, disposed of the petitions filed by the trio seeking ‘protection of their right to education.’

A bench of Justice Sadhana Jadhav, while disposing of the pleas filed by Ankita Khandelwal, Hema Ahuja and Bhakti Mehare, who are also booked under charges of ragging, noted that they are already graduates and can complete the post-graduation after the conclusion of the trial in the case.

The trio approached the bench of Justice Jadhav seeking to relax the conditions, she had imposed last year while granting them bail. In their plea through senior counsel Abad Ponda, the accused doctors had sought permission to enter the Nair hospital so that they can pursue their post-graduation studies.