Payal Tadvi suicide case: Bombay HC grants bail to three doctors accused of abetting suicide

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to three doctors, who are accused of abetting Payal Tadvi to commit suicide. The court directed the trio -- Hema Ahuja, Ankita Khandelwal, and Bhakti Mehre to submit a surety of Rs 2 Lakh and appear before the crime branch every alternate day.

The court further directed them not to travel outside Mumbai without permission or go inside the BYL Nair Hospital, where Tadvi had committed suicide.

The court had, on July 25, ordered the video recording of the proceedings. The bench, which has now replaced the earlier bench, reviewed the order and asked the state government's assistance on it.

Tadvi, who belonged to the Scheduled Tribe community, ended her life in her hostel room at BYL Nair Hospital here on May 22, allegedly after facing harassment from her seniors due to her caste.