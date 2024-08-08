'190... 61 PPM Is Cleanest': X User Reveals How Safe Mumbai Tap Water Is For Consumption, Shocking Result Leaves Mumbaikars Talking

Water TDS Device | X @marinebharat

An X user from Mumbai took to social media informing others how safe the tap water in the city is for consumption. Stating ideal standards and comparing it with the reading of city water, he highlighted how the water is far apart from the "cleanest tap waters in the world." Identified as Chaitanya Kulkarni, the user shared a picture from his TDS reading.

The results on device after it was dipped in Mumbai tap water read "190." Kulkarni soon pointed out the cleanest water wasn't close to the raw and unfiltered water of Mumbai, which was said to be 61 PPM (Parts per million).

Checked water quality of Municipal Water in Mumbai (without RO/UV filter)



61 PPM on TDS - one of the cleanest tap waters in the world



Pic Source - me 😇 pic.twitter.com/OYP09zVYuU — InfraStory (@marinebharat) August 7, 2024

He shared the post clarifying the reading to have been taken with direct tap water, which wasn't processed through RO or UV filter. "Checked water quality of Municipal Water in Mumbai (without RO/UV filter) 61 PPM on TDS - one of the cleanest tap waters in the world," he wrote while sharing a picture of what Mumbai water indicated.

He captured the image as he dipped the TDS meter into a glass of water and held it for a while. It read "190," debatably good for consumption.

Netizens react

X users were worried after the shocking results surfaced online and showed the quality of Mumbai water no where closer to the "cleanest" reading. "Used to be cleaner earlier, then pipe bursts, corrosion and hap hazard maintenance and replacement has created contamination points," wrote one while replying to the post. Another added, "That is brilliant, need similar results in Mumbai suburbs..."

Safe for drinking?

According to World Health Organization (WHO), water quality below 300 PPM is recommended and termed safe for drinking. It is noted that the average TDS is 350 PPM in the US, which is the standard drinking water straight from the tap.

Meanwhile, Bisleri, one of the popular packaged drinking water brands, stated the 50-150 PPM water quality best for drinking. It was also noted on their official website that PPM up to 250 was "good" and further till 300 as "fair." Any reading exceeding 300 was considered to be poor and not recommended for intake.