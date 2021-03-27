15 days’ grace for SSC, HSC students affected by Covid

The practical, internals and oral examinations of students of Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board will be conducted from May 21 to June 10, 2021 while, of Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board will be conducted from May 22 to June 10 after theory examinations are completed. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) released guidelines for school principals for conduct of practical, oral and internal examinations of SSC and HSC board students on Friday.

SSC students have to complete assignments and submit them to schools between May 21 to June 10 as part of their internal assessment, announced MSBSHSE. The board said, "This decision has been taken considering the Covid-19 pandemic situation."

In addition, students who are affected or infected by Covid-19 or face any restrictions during the duration of internal assessment and are unable to submit their assignments on time will be given an additional time of 15 days for submission.

MSBSHSE has instructed schools to follow Covid-19 related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and maintain distancing during offline submission of assignments. The board said, "Schools should call students in batches to submit assignments to avoid crowding. All Covid-19 safety protocols, use of wear masks, hand sanitisers and thermal checks should be done."