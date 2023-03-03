14 additional family courts in Mumbai, 41 across Maharashtra | Representative Image

The state government will be setting up 14 additional family courts in Mumbai, along with one each in Thane and Navi Mumbai, and a total of 41 family courts across the state, Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the legislative council.

Shiv Sena MLCs Vilas Potnis, Sunil Shinde and NCP leader Sachin Ahir raised the issue on Friday. They stated in their written question that as per the 2011 census, there are 19 family courts working in the entire state while there is a need for 39. They also brought to notice of the house that there are 5,000 divorce petitions pending in Mumbai, with only 7 courts in the city and sought answers regarding what the government will do to resolve this issue.

In response, Fadnavis said, “After the 14th financial commission came into force, 25 family courts have been set up in 11 districts of the state and 14 more will be set up. We will set up 41 additional family courts in total.”

Regarding the pending divorce petitions in the city, he said the government will set up 14 additional family courts in Mumbai so pendency is reduced. “We will construct an 11-storey building in Mumbai exclusively for family courts,” he said, adding that the number of family courts are increased only where cases are pending.

Opposition leader Ambadas Danve inquired whether there will be one family court per 10 lakh people, as per law. Fadnavis responded, “That is our target but it is not possible in one go. We will increase the number gradually.”

While Sachin Ahir suggested increased counselling, NCP leader Sashikant Shinde questioned what the government will do to prevent quarrels between couples. Fadnavis quipped, “Neither you nor I can guarantee that even in our own homes. We can only ensure our family disputes don't go to court.”