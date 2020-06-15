Coronavirus in Maharashtra: State records 120 new fatalities; Mumbai's toll rises to 2,182

Mumbai: With 120 new fatalities on Sunday, Maharashtra's death toll jumped to 3,950; meanwhile, Mumbai's Covid19 case count crosses 58,000-mark. State's Covid-19 case count reached 1,07,958 on Sunday after 3,390 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Cases in Mumbai rose by 1,395 on Sunday to reach 58,226. Total number of deaths registered in the metropolis has gone up to 2,182 with 69 more deaths registered in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, the number of cases is 58,135. Currently, the number of active cases in the city is 28,959 while 26,986 people have recovered. 79 more deaths in the last 24 hours take the city's death toll to 2,190, said BMC.

Meanwhile, around 50,978 people in the state have been discharged so far which is close to 50% of all coronavirus cases. The state currently has 53,017 active cases. In terms of testing samples, the state has conducted over 6,57,739 tests, 1,07,958 samples were tested positive. Of the 6,57,739 tests conducted across the state, Mumbai alone has conducted 2,57,274 tests as on June 13.

Currently, total of 5.88 lakh people are in-home quarantine across the state. Meanwhile, in the 1535 institutional isolation centres across the state having 77,189 beds available, 29,641 patients have occupied these facilities.

As on June 14, the state has recorded a recovery rate of 47.2 % while the death rate stands at 3.65%.

"We are not letting the containment efforts across the state listening up. Stringent containment measures will be adopted in regions where we see the number of cases climbing up. We are working on war-footing whether it is acquiring beds and isolation facilities or conducting tests," said a senior official from the state health department.