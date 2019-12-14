12-year-old girl in Vasai reports sexual abuse by relative after CSA class in school, accused absconds

An 8th-grade school student in Vasai realised she was being sexually abused by her relative after her teacher took a class on good touch and bad touch in school. She reported the abuse to her teacher who then informed her parents.

The 12-year-old girl from Vasai was being sexually abused by her 29-year-old Mausa every time he was alone with her in the house. The minor was unaware of the fact that she was being sexually abused and it is a crime to do so, only after the school teacher taught the 8th-grade kids about sexual abuse with minors, she realised and shared her experience with the teacher.

The teacher informed the matter to her parents who were shocked to hear about their child’s abuse but acted quickly and lodged a complaint with the Manikpur police station.

The police booked the relative under the relevant sections of child sexual abuse and the POCSO act. However, the accused came to know of the FIR and before the police to get their hands on him, he ran into hiding.

The minor was living with her parents in a joint family. A police officer said that the victim was living with her Mausa and Mausi. The police also said that the accused is working with a private company.